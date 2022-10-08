Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities to $3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SDIG. Compass Point decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut Stronghold Digital Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen cut Stronghold Digital Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.58.

SDIG stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $49.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard acquired 602,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $999,998.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,998.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

