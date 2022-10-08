Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 34,894 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 760,389 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $172,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 57,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 6.9% in the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 8,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in FedEx by 10.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,556 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.8% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $154.41 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

