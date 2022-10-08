Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 99,267 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,088,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,267 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $167,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $465,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Corteva by 294.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $60.83 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

