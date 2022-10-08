Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $136,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Moody’s by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Down 3.4 %

MCO stock opened at $245.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.26 and a 200 day moving average of $295.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $242.61 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.38.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

