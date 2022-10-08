Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,341,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,115 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $151,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $114.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.22.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

