Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,682,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,895 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $161,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

