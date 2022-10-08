Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $128.51 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,835,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,302 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $128,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Exelon Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.96 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

