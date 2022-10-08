Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $140.08 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,230,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,808 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $140,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 517,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47,376 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.97 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,899 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.