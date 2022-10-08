Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $140.81 Million Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,682,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,931 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PagerDuty worth $140,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 20,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $572,248.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,560,285.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $31,925.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,028,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,259. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagerDuty Stock Down 7.0 %

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.04.

Shares of PD opened at $22.97 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

