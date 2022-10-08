Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $144.58 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 552,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,601 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $144,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reissued an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.44.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

ESS stock opened at $221.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.25 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

