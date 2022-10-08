Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $149.44 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 624,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $149,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,302,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 371.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after purchasing an additional 387,174 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,069,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.6% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock opened at $218.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.74 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.82.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.33.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

