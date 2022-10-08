Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $155.68 Million Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,515 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $155,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.22.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.94. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

