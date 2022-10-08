Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $158.54 Million Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,824,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759,384 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $158,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 53.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 35,160 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Roblox by 68.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 12.3% in the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at $52,055,121.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Roblox to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.47.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

