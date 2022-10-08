Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $166,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 34,526 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Charter Communications by 41.7% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $312.53 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.94 and a 52 week high of $739.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.91.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.82.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

