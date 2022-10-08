Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,099,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 39,854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $124,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $204,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 2,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 27,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 4.3 %

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

