Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 472,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 78,482 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $129,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 284,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $209.62 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 81.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,247. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

