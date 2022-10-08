Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,913,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,042 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $137,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.