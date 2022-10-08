Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 140,651 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,848,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,651 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $164,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV opened at $98.70 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

