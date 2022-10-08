Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,767 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,562,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $133,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

