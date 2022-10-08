Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 893,602 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 893,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $141,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

