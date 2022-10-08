Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 78,685 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78,685 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $162,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

