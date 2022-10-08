Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.55.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

