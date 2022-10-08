Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,450 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 724,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 173,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 79,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $2.87 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

