Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 724,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 199.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 173,352 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 79,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

