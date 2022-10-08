Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,183 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $118.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

