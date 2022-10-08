Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,183 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $118.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.