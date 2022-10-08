Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $185.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sun Communities traded as low as $133.33 and last traded at $134.01, with a volume of 11083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.31.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.38.

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.77 and its 200-day moving average is $162.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

