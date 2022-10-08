Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.79.

TSE:SU opened at C$45.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.73. The stock has a market cap of C$61.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$27.72 and a 1 year high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 7.8899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.11 per share, with a total value of C$703,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02. In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.11 per share, with a total value of C$703,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

