Sunflower Land Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million (SFL)

Sunflower Land (SFL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Sunflower Land has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $23,052.00 worth of Sunflower Land was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sunflower Land token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sunflower Land has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sunflower Land

Sunflower Land was first traded on February 15th, 2022. Sunflower Land’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Sunflower Land’s official Twitter account is @0xsunflowerland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sunflower Land’s official website is sunflower-land.com.

Sunflower Land Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sunflower Land (SFL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Sunflower Land has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sunflower Land is 0.10010397 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $12,388.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sunflower-land.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sunflower Land directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sunflower Land should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sunflower Land using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

