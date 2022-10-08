Sunny Aggregator Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (SUNNY)

Sunny Aggregator (SUNNY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Sunny Aggregator has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Sunny Aggregator has a total market capitalization of $369,291.25 and approximately $89,023.00 worth of Sunny Aggregator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sunny Aggregator token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sunny Aggregator

Sunny Aggregator’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. Sunny Aggregator’s total supply is 19,884,700,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,637,448,983 tokens. Sunny Aggregator’s official message board is medium.com/@sunnyaggregator. Sunny Aggregator’s official Twitter account is @sunnyaggregator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sunny Aggregator is https://reddit.com/r/sunnyaggregator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sunny Aggregator’s official website is sunny.ag.

Buying and Selling Sunny Aggregator

According to CryptoCompare, “Sunny Aggregator (SUNNY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Sunny Aggregator has a current supply of 19,884,700,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sunny Aggregator is 0.00014243 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $86,750.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sunny.ag.”

