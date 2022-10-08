SuperDoge (SUPDOG) Price Reaches $0.0005

SuperDoge (SUPDOG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. SuperDoge has a total market cap of $473,085.53 and $15,993.00 worth of SuperDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SuperDoge has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One SuperDoge token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SuperDoge

SuperDoge’s launch date was April 22nd, 2021. SuperDoge’s total supply is 909,187,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 909,187,342 tokens. SuperDoge’s official website is superdoge.io. The Reddit community for SuperDoge is https://reddit.com/r/superdogeio. SuperDoge’s official Twitter account is @superdogeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SuperDoge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperDoge (SUPDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SuperDoge has a current supply of 909,187,342.517368 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SuperDoge is 0.0005432 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://superdoge.io/.”

