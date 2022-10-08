SuperWalk Reaches One Day Volume of $54,246.00 (GRND)

SuperWalk (GRND) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, SuperWalk has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. SuperWalk has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $54,246.00 worth of SuperWalk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperWalk token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperWalk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SuperWalk Token Profile

SuperWalk was first traded on April 26th, 2022. SuperWalk’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,894,444 tokens. SuperWalk’s official website is superwalk.io. SuperWalk’s official Twitter account is @superwalk_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SuperWalk is medium.com/@superwalk.

SuperWalk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperWalk (GRND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. SuperWalk has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SuperWalk is 0.10309478 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $91,923.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://superwalk.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperWalk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperWalk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperWalk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperWalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperWalk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.