Survival Game Online Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $190,194.00 (SURV)

Survival Game Online (SURV) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. Survival Game Online has a total market capitalization of $738,490.00 and $190,194.00 worth of Survival Game Online was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Survival Game Online has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Survival Game Online token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Survival Game Online alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Survival Game Online Token Profile

Survival Game Online was first traded on January 25th, 2022. Survival Game Online’s total supply is 1,193,036,392 tokens. Survival Game Online’s official Twitter account is @survivalgameon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Survival Game Online is medium.com/@survivalgameon. Survival Game Online’s official website is survivalgame.live.

Buying and Selling Survival Game Online

According to CryptoCompare, “Survival Game Online (SURV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Survival Game Online has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Survival Game Online is 0.00058394 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $47,103.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://survivalgame.live/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Survival Game Online directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Survival Game Online should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Survival Game Online using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Survival Game Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Survival Game Online and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.