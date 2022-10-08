Survive (SURV) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Survive (SURV) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Survive has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $29,127.00 worth of Survive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Survive has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Survive token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Survive

Survive was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Survive’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Survive’s official Twitter account is @survive_p2e. The official website for Survive is survivemeta.com.

Survive Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Survive (SURV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Survive has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Survive is 0.00000366 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $25.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://survivemeta.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Survive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Survive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Survive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

