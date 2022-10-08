SW DAO (SWD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

SW DAO (SWD) traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, SW DAO has traded up 125.6% against the U.S. dollar. SW DAO has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $28,392.00 worth of SW DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SW DAO token can now be bought for approximately $3.18 or 0.00016352 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SW DAO Profile

SW DAO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. SW DAO’s total supply is 985,358 tokens and its circulating supply is 344,728 tokens. SW DAO’s official website is swdao.org. SW DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@sw_dao. SW DAO’s official Twitter account is @sw__dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SW DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SW DAO (SWD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SW DAO has a current supply of 985,358 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SW DAO is 3.20645166 USD and is up 40.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://swdao.org.”

