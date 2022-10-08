Swarm Reaches Market Cap of $360,604.23 (SWM)

Swarm (SWM) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Swarm has a total market cap of $360,604.23 and $328.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,389.27 or 0.99992059 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002114 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00054134 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00063725 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022384 BTC.

About Swarm

SWM is a token. It was first traded on June 9th, 2021. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Swarm is https://reddit.com/r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @swarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm (SWM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Swarm has a current supply of 99,535,052.4739791 with 78,189,670.12433334 in circulation. The last known price of Swarm is 0.00479173 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $307.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.swarmnetwork.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

