Swash Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (SWASH)

Swash (SWASH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Swash has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Swash has a total market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $167,755.00 worth of Swash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swash token can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Swash Profile

Swash was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Swash’s total supply is 997,028,828 tokens and its circulating supply is 409,851,299 tokens. The official website for Swash is swashapp.io. Swash’s official Twitter account is @swashapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swash is medium.com/swashapp.

Swash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swash (SWASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Swash has a current supply of 997,028,827.65 with 409,851,298.65 in circulation. The last known price of Swash is 0.0185262 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $205,000.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://swashapp.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.