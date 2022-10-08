Swerve Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (SWRV) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $1.02 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swerve has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009304 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,700,457 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,480,530 tokens. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @swervefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi.

Buying and Selling Swerve

According to CryptoCompare, “Swerve (SWRV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Swerve has a current supply of 19,700,456.8155653 with 17,480,530.26830513 in circulation. The last known price of Swerve is 0.12581152 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $1,334,046.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://swerve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.