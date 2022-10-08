Sylo (SYLO) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Sylo coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a total market cap of $6.57 million and $1.28 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sylo has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sylo

Sylo’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io. Sylo’s official website is sylo.io.

Buying and Selling Sylo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management.”

