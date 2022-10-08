Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.87.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

