Synchrony (SCY) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

Synchrony (SCY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Synchrony token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Synchrony has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Synchrony has a market capitalization of $552,931.00 and $280,329.00 worth of Synchrony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Synchrony Profile

Synchrony was first traded on January 5th, 2022. Synchrony’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Synchrony is synchrony.fi. Synchrony’s official Twitter account is @synchronyfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synchrony is https://reddit.com/r/synchronyfi.

Buying and Selling Synchrony

According to CryptoCompare, “Synchrony (SCY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Synchrony has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Synchrony is 0.00055448 USD and is up 4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $246,857.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://synchrony.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synchrony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synchrony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synchrony using one of the exchanges listed above.

