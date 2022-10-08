Synesis One Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,888.00 (SNS)

Synesis One (SNS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. Synesis One has a market cap of $7.34 million and $10,888.00 worth of Synesis One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synesis One token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Synesis One has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Synesis One Token Profile

Synesis One’s genesis date was January 30th, 2022. Synesis One’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Synesis One is medium.com/@synesisone. Synesis One’s official website is www.synesis.one. Synesis One’s official Twitter account is @synesis_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synesis One (SNS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Synesis One has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Synesis One is 0.00727306 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $76,604.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.synesis.one.”

