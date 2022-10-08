Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Sysco by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

