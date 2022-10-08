T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 107.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,521 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,414 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.15. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.81.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

