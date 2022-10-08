TaaS (TAAS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $762.00

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. TaaS has a market cap of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return._________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________The TaaS team has come to the decision to terminate Token-as-a-Service and distribute assets to token owners, and move over to developing new products and services, which they will present to the Community in due course.Together with the support of the Community, within just 24 months of operation, TaaS exceeded 16.5 million USDT equivalent in quarterly payouts, with an est. 220% ROI.Token-as-a-Service instrument fulfilled its objective to play a pioneering role in the development of blockchain ecosystem, increase technology adoption, and develop market tools and knowledge base. During the course of a journey, we supported over 35 early stage projects.With a goal to maximize utility of every TaaS member involved, Taas have decided to distribute assets to token owners.”

