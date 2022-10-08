Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $131.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $120.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $513,164,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,172,000 after buying an additional 819,021 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

