Tanks For Playing Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (TANKS)

Tanks For Playing (TANKS) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Tanks For Playing token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tanks For Playing has a market capitalization of $556,692.60 and approximately $47,652.00 worth of Tanks For Playing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tanks For Playing has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tanks For Playing Profile

Tanks For Playing’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. Tanks For Playing’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tanks For Playing is tanksforplaying.medium.com. Tanks For Playing’s official Twitter account is @tanks4playing. The official website for Tanks For Playing is tanksforplaying.io. The Reddit community for Tanks For Playing is https://reddit.com/r/tanksforplaying.

Buying and Selling Tanks For Playing

According to CryptoCompare, “Tanks For Playing (TANKS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tanks For Playing has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tanks For Playing is 0.00079528 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tanksforplaying.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tanks For Playing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tanks For Playing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tanks For Playing using one of the exchanges listed above.

