Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Tata Motors Stock Down 2.8 %

Tata Motors stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tata Motors

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 52.30% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tata Motors will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,935,000 after buying an additional 1,141,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,884,000 after buying an additional 144,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,383,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 561,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 574,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tata Motors by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 84,963 shares in the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

