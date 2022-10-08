Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Tata Motors Stock Down 2.8 %
Tata Motors stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tata Motors
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,935,000 after buying an additional 1,141,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,884,000 after buying an additional 144,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,383,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 561,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 574,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tata Motors by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 84,963 shares in the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tata Motors
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tata Motors (TTM)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.