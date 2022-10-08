TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,584,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 114,817 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $133,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 173,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

TRP opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.77.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.