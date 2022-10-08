TCGCoin 2.0 (TCG2) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TCGCoin 2.0 (TCG2) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. TCGCoin 2.0 has a total market capitalization of $11.55 million and $26,149.00 worth of TCGCoin 2.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TCGCoin 2.0 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0947 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TCGCoin 2.0 has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TCGCoin 2.0 Token Profile

TCGCoin 2.0’s genesis date was August 28th, 2021. TCGCoin 2.0’s total supply is 280,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,879,783 tokens. TCGCoin 2.0’s official Twitter account is @officialtcgcoin. TCGCoin 2.0’s official website is tcg.world. TCGCoin 2.0’s official message board is medium.com/@tcg_world. The Reddit community for TCGCoin 2.0 is https://reddit.com/r/tcgcoin.

TCGCoin 2.0 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TCGCoin 2.0 (TCG2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. TCGCoin 2.0 has a current supply of 280,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TCGCoin 2.0 is 0.09396063 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $41,679.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tcg.world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCGCoin 2.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCGCoin 2.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TCGCoin 2.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

